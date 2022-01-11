Milan skips the Botman deal, the point on all defensive alternatives

Milan is at the search for a defender to replace the injured Kjaer.

There are many names made in these days and the Gazzetta dello Sport, does the point on all the Rossoneri goals.

The name that had circulated the most in Milan was that of Botman, 22-year-old defender (who will turn tomorrow) of the Lille. The French team, however, was clear, in January the defender will not move. In addition to Milan there is a strong interest in him Newcastle.

Diallo Milan transfer market

The other name in Maldini’s notebook is that of Diallo of PSG. But the player is busy in the African Cup and this is slowing down operations. Plus the French they are not available to lend the defender. It would therefore be useful an economic effort that Milan at the moment does not seem willing to do.

It therefore seems that the two primary objectives are blurred. This is because Milan would like borrow a player with a right to redeem. So that you can evaluate it first before deciding whether to buy it or not, as happened with Tomori.

Here then are several new names: Sarr Chelsea, Bailly of United, Ake of the City e Szlai of Fenerbahce.