Milan-Spezia 1-2 is it possible to repeat the match due to the referee’s mistake? – Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

The game will not be repeated. In fact, the mistake in this case was not to give the advantage which, however, falls within the discretionary powers of the arbitrator. Messias’s goal never happened

From victory to defeat in a matter of minutes. This is the story of Milan-Spezia, which ended 2-1 for the Ligurian team. But the decisive episode arrives at the 92nd when the game was still 1-1 and the Rossoneri score the 2-1 with Messias, but the referee Serra makes a sensational mistake by not granting the advantage and stopping the action for a foul on Rebic at the limit just before the Brazilian shot. So much so that we can’t even talk about a goal canceled, since what happened after the referee’s whistle as if it never happened.

The referee admitted his mistake and, in the closet of the strippers, he let himself go to hot tears, so much so that he was even consoled by the Rossoneri players. At the end of the match many fans wondered, is it possible to repeat the match after the referee admits the mistake? Let’s say the answer right away, no. In fact, the mistake in this case was not to give the advantage which, however, falls within the discretionary powers of the arbitrator. In practice, Serra should have given it, but he could also not give it. And in any case, his whistle invalidated whatever happened after that. The goal of Messias it hasn’t been undone, as if it never happened. The Var also could not intervene on the matter because it does not fall within the cases established by the protocol.

The regulation in any case, it must be specified, provides for the possibility of repeating the match due to a technical error by the referee as long as there is an admission by the match director of the mistake in the match report. However not always the technical error of the referee, although explicitly admitted in the report, leads to the repetition of the match. In fact, the sports judge will then have to evaluate the effective influence on the regular running of the competition. But that will not be the case.