Milan-Spezia, probable formations: a doubt for Pioli

Pioli will have to make several mandatory formation choices for Milan-Spezia: let’s find out the probable sides of the match.

Between injuries and absences due to the African Cup, without forgetting Alessio Romagnoli still positive at Covid-19 e Sandro Tonali disqualified, Milan presents themselves to the league match against Spezia not in the best condition.

In defense and in midfield Stefano Pioli he practically has men numbered. The hardships of the Coppa Italia should also be considered, with the Rossoneri defeating Genoa only in extra time at the San Siro. And the lawn of the Milanese stadium, which also hosted the Italian Super Cup match on Wednesday evening, may not be in the best conditions. The team of Thiago Motta it will not be underestimated, already in Liguria on the first leg it created problems for the Devil.

Read also:

Serie A, probable formations Milan-Spezia

Pioli in defense will field the quartet composed of Alessandro Florenzi, Pierre Kalulu, Matteo Gabbia And Theo Hernandez. Beware of the latter, who is warned and would miss Milan-Juventus if he takes a yellow card. Davide Calabria will be among the squad, another option for the right wing.

In midfield the choices are obligatory. The coach has to renounce Frank Kessie and Ismael Bennacer because of the Africa Cup, while Tonali is out due to disqualification and will return against Juve. They will play holders Rade Krunic And Tiemoué Bakayoko, an unprecedented couple in the median. They will be called to make a great performance, Pioli expects a lot from them. They have different characteristics from their team mates and will have to perform at their best.

As for the trocar, both Brahim Diaz and Rafael Leao are sure of a place. The other, however, they play Alexis Saelemaekers And Junior Messias. Today the Rossoneri coach should resolve the doubt. As for the attack, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is ahead of Olivier Giroud. The Swede did not play on Thursday and is therefore more rested. On the bench Ante Rebic, returned to starter against Genoa in the Italian Cup and in need of more minutes to regain the best physical condition.

Thiago Motta will field his Spezia with the 4-3-3 module. The defensive quartet Amian-Erlic-Nikolaou-Reca will act in front of Provedel. In midfield space for Maggiore, Kiwior and Bastoni. In the offensive trident there should be Green, Manaj (or Nzola) and Gyasi.

SERIE A 2021/2022, AC MILAN-SPEZIA: THE LIKELY FORMATIONS

Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Bakayoko, Krunic; Saelemaekers (Messias), Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Ibrahimovic (Giroud).

Spice (4-2-3-1): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou, Reca; Major, Kiwior, Batons; Green, Manaj (Nzola), Gyasi.