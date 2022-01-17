Milan-Spezia, the probable formation of the Rossoneri | Serie A News

Tomorrow evening, at 18.30, the Milan will host it Spice. The match will be played at the ‘Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in San Siro’ and will be valid for the 22nd day of the championship of A league. Regarding the training choices of Stefano Pioli, the coach will have to do without several unavailable. Among these the already known Kjaer And Tomori, as well as will be absent too Bennacer And Kessie, engaged in the Africa Cup of Nations. Other than them, they won’t be in the race either Pietro Pellegri, in the pits from December 4th, Alessio Romagnoli And Sandro Tonali, the latter disqualified. It will be an emergency Milan that will play tomorrow against the team of Thiago Motta. Here, then, what could be the probable formation of Pioli second ‘Sky Sports‘.