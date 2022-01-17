Sports

Milan-Spezia, the probable formation of the Rossoneri | Serie A News

Tomorrow evening Milan will host La Spezia at San Siro: here’s how Stefano Pioli’s boys could take the field against the Ligurians

Tomorrow evening, at 18.30, the Milan will host it Spice. The match will be played at the ‘Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in San Siro’ and will be valid for the 22nd day of the championship of A league. Regarding the training choices of Stefano Pioli, the coach will have to do without several unavailable. Among these the already known Kjaer And Tomori, as well as will be absent too Bennacer And Kessie, engaged in the Africa Cup of Nations. Other than them, they won’t be in the race either Pietro Pellegri, in the pits from December 4th, Alessio Romagnoli And Sandro Tonali, the latter disqualified. It will be an emergency Milan that will play tomorrow against the team of Thiago Motta. Here, then, what could be the probable formation of Pioli second ‘Sky Sports‘.

Team that will take the field with the usual 4-2-3-1 with Maignan between the posts. In defense Milan recovers Davide Calabria, but will start from the bench. In its place on the right wing Alessandro Florenzi, on the affixed side Theo Hernandez. The central pair consisting of Kalulu And Cage. In midfield, choices were made for the Rossoneri coach. With three out of five midfielders absent, they will start from the first minute Rade Krunic And Tiemoué Bakayoko. On the trocar they should act Alexis Saelemaekers To the right, Brahim Diaz central e Rafael Leao to the left. In front he returns the owner Zlatan Ibrahimovic after missing the Italian Cup match against Genoa due to disqualification.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Krunic, Bakayoko; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leao; Ibrahimovic. Coach: Pioli.

