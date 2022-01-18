Milan-Spezia, the tears of referee Serra after the decisive mistake (and Ibra goes to console him) – Corriere.it

from Carlos Passerini

The Hague, the referees association, immediately apologized for the mistake with Milan: an admission of responsibility that is as surprising as it is appreciable

Shaken, almost in tears, as if in shock. So it was described the referee Serra by those who saw him after the game, away from the cameras, inside the belly of the San Siro. The mistake made in the Milan-Spezia final, with that absurd whistle that took away the 2-1 goal from the Devil, was too obvious. Instead of giving the Rossoneri the advantage, Serra stopped the action: a moment later Messias put the ball in the corner. The referee immediately realized he had made a mistake and apologized already on the pitch with the AC Milan players. After the game he was speechless. As if in shock, in fact. So much so that in the locker room a group of four to five AC Milan players instead of insisting on protests even heartened him, consoled him. Among them too Ibrahimovic. A champion’s gesture, that of the Swede. Who understood the very difficult moment of the referee, a boy almost his age: Serra is 39 years old, only one younger than him. Even the Rossoneri managers, showing great refinement, have not trodden the hand, despite the right anger for a very serious mistake that risks affecting the championship.

Even if it must be said that AC Milan have done their part, making too much mistakes when they could close the game. The Hague, the referees association, immediately apologized for the mistake with Milan: an admission of responsibility as surprising as it is appreciable, which shows once more how the new course is based on maximum transparency. Well so. The intervention of Sticks on Rebic at the edge of the area it was a foul, the penalty was there, but the mistake was to blow the whistle immediately without waiting to see where the ball would go. As indicated by the referees’ heads. In fact, Serra will be stopped for a long time by the designator Rocchi. The opinion of the observer Gervasoni was inevitably very negative. Serra could be forced to rest for several weeks. With the halt it could return in mid-February, not before. The whole performance was very bad, not just the evaluation of the advantage not given. On the penalty against Milan in the first half he had been corrected by the Var: he had not seen the very clear kick of Provedel to Leao. Serra, 39, from Turin, with only 11 appearances in Serie A, is part of the new brood of whistles that the president Trentalange and the designator Rocchi are growing. A generational change after the retirement of most of the old guard was necessary, or rather inevitable. To grow, to have a good team, it takes time. It was known.