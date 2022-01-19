Milan-Spezia, the tears of the referee Serra and the normality of human error. No more excuses are needed, or other var | First page

The story of the referee Serra, the mistake and the apologies, the whistle and the tears, have made rivers of ink flow. The outcome was tragicomic. We have gone from joke (“Serra Effect”) to drama (“Crime and Punishment”). In a world and in a sport where refereeing errors (there is no technological illusion that takes at the cost of avoiding the “human “) Are on the agenda, more than the fact, the foul not to be whistled, could have been the repentance and the tears of a 39-year-old referee. This is what had never been seen before, for the rest the usual dramatizing or defusing litany of the fans. “Falsified championship” for the AC Milan fans; normal administration in giving and taking for others.

Between considering the referee in the Dostoevsky-like abyss or mocking him, the most correct words seem to be those of Ibra and Casarin. “You were wrong as I am wrong” said the AC Milan champion; “The need to be fast, indeed immediate” made him wrong, Casarin summed up in a beautiful imaginary dialogue, on Corriere della Sera. And it could close here, with the ritual punishment, if there had not been another, alleged, exception to the rule.

Or the news about the apologies that the AIA would have sent to Milan for the arbitration, news promptly denied. Luckily, otherwise every week we would have had to witness public repentances and genuflections by the association representing the referees.

There remains, however, a bitter amazement, in addition to the dutiful compassion seasoned with a little sympathy for the emotional collapse of a referee at the end of a not-too-well-known career. The amazement derives precisely from the sensational and impotent excuses. From the tears, who throw a bundle of fragility on the football machine and on the operative pivot that imposes sanctions during the game, that is, on the magistrate on the field.

Besieged on all sides, insufficiently vaccinated by the Var, forced to make ever more rapid decisions, rejected or continuously promoted, the referees have only one way to be able to continue: detach themselves as much as possible, especially from their mistakes, under penalty of the impossibility of moving forward and being replaced by that judging technological algorithm, invoked by some supporters of absolute and imperfect or non-human justice.