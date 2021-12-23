Milan, Stefano Pioli explains the move that relaunched the Devil

Stefano Pioli guesses the right move to revitalize Milan, victorious on the difficult field of Empoli after the disappointing draw of Udine and the burning internal knockout against the Naples. The move by the Emilian coach to advance Franck Kessie in the role of attacking midfielder in place of Brahim Diaz he immediately paid: the Ivorian with two networks in the first half he was decisive in the Rossoneri’s success at Castellani.

Empoli-Milan: Pioli explains the winning move

Kessie unlike Brahim Diaz not only attacks the spaces but also manages to lend a hand in the median, helping the Rossoneri midfielders. A decisive move that Pioli commented to Dazn as follows: “We knew that the opponent dribbled very well, I wanted a slightly more midfield. dynamic and racing. Franck is going to fill the opposing area best of all at the moment, he scored with Salernitana and he had also done so with Napoli “.

“You have insertion times to have the most compact and solid team in the defensive phase. When the players are smart they always find a way to make themselves heard and he has the characteristics to do it. Then I wanted to get Brahim Diaz to breathe a little. The break will do him good “.

Milan, Pioli: the duel with Inter

“There are times when some games weigh a little more, this weighed – explained Pioli -. Tonight we played, suffered, gritted our teeth and played as a team that achieved the result with great desire ”.

“Inter are the favorites, they won with 12-13 points over us last season. They are the favorites, the championship is long but they are also strong Naples and Juventus. Then there are us, Atalanta, Rome and Lazio. The championship is balanced, today’s results prove it. Last year we scored 79 points, the goal is to overtake those points there ”.

Pioli: Milan’s 2021 vote

“A high grade, we are proving to be competitive again. And then the last step it is always the most difficult. The second round will be even more difficult, we must try to recover as many players as possible. I am satisfied with how the team reacted, we are a young group ”.

The criticisms: “It is part of ours growth path, we also grow through criticism. We are good at isolating ourselves and focusing on our work. What they say on the outside interests us but up to a certain point. I train a young group that grows through pressures and expectations. If we have pressure, we deserve it, it is a privilege ”.

OMNISPORT