Health

Milan, still fever for Theo: only the gym, the point of view of Napoli | First page

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

The Milan he travels quickly on his path towards what will be the most important match of this first round final. The direct confrontation with Napoli, the big match on Sunday evening at San Siro and which will have to bring out the team coached by Stefano Pioli from the negative spiral that cost Inter overtaking in the standings and three out of five games without a win. For the Rossoneri coach some good news arrives from the infirmary, with Giroud having recovered and will be called up, but other less good ones arrive and they concern the French full-back Theo Hernandez.

SECOND DAY OUT – The former Real Madrid, one of the undisputed protagonists of these last years, was not having a great time in top form after coming out of Covid-19, but in the last few days he was the victim of a bad flu syndrome that forced him to to forfeit yesterday’s training and to be able to take part only in one session in the gym today.

BENCH RISK – The sensations are of an improving path of his conditions, but tomorrow will in fact be a day of vigil and if once again the fever has not completely passed, Theo Hernandez will be able to take part in the final training session. Against Napoli, in any case, the full-back will be among the squads, but there is the possibility that Pioli will not be able to risk him from 1 ‘ minute and can instead use it in racing.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

10 Super Foods That Help Clean Arteries

2 weeks ago

The Omicron variant falls on Christmas: what changes in Italy, news on travel and controls

3 weeks ago

Disinfection of environments is essential: who to contact

1 day ago

The anti-inflammatory diet to combat endometriosis, ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease

November 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button