Milan, still fever for Theo: only the gym, the point of view of Napoli | First page

The Milan he travels quickly on his path towards what will be the most important match of this first round final. The direct confrontation with Napoli, the big match on Sunday evening at San Siro and which will have to bring out the team coached by Stefano Pioli from the negative spiral that cost Inter overtaking in the standings and three out of five games without a win. For the Rossoneri coach some good news arrives from the infirmary, with Giroud having recovered and will be called up, but other less good ones arrive and they concern the French full-back Theo Hernandez.

SECOND DAY OUT – The former Real Madrid, one of the undisputed protagonists of these last years, was not having a great time in top form after coming out of Covid-19, but in the last few days he was the victim of a bad flu syndrome that forced him to to forfeit yesterday’s training and to be able to take part only in one session in the gym today.

BENCH RISK – The sensations are of an improving path of his conditions, but tomorrow will in fact be a day of vigil and if once again the fever has not completely passed, Theo Hernandez will be able to take part in the final training session. Against Napoli, in any case, the full-back will be among the squads, but there is the possibility that Pioli will not be able to risk him from 1 ‘ minute and can instead use it in racing.