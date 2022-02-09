The Milan Stock Exchange closed higher after three consecutive sessions of decline. Piazza Affari ended a session on a roller coaster on a positive note. The start was positive, then in the central part of the session the prices fell and in the end they recovered something.

The stock markets also did well in Europe, albeit with some more uncertainty than in previous sessions. The monetary turnaround of the ECB still weighs on the lists of the Old Continent. President Christine Lagarde hasn’t announced any rate hikes for 2022 but analysts are expecting at least one.

But there are those who go so far as to hypothesize that the increases in the cost of money in Europe could be two in the span of 2022. According to analysts at Goldman Sachs, this year the European Central Bank could adjust the cost of money in September and December. . However, again the analysts of the American investment bank are convinced that the rise in the cost of money will not affect European equities much.

Goldman Sachs is very positive about the performance of European equities for this year. According to analysts, the resilience of the European market in the last month proves it. European stock exchanges reacted much better to rising inflation data than the US stock market. Also, according to US analysts, many equity sectors that have been neglected in recent years are returning to investors’ sights because they have discounted prices.

Milan Stock Exchange is recovering thanks to a sector that dominates and that could make sparks in the coming months

The banking sector is the most interesting one according to analysts of the American investment bank, because European bank shares are at a discount price. Banks today were the protagonists in Piazza Affari. The Milan stock exchange closed with a rise of 0.3%, the Ftse Mib (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed 26,411 points.

In today’s session as many as 6 bank stocks occupy the top 10 places by performance in the basket of blue chips. The best were BPER Banca, Mediobanca and Banco BPM, with increases of 4.7%, 3% and 2.6% respectively. Unicredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and Fineco also closed with increases of around 2%. Out of the basket of large cap stocks, Monte Paschi Siena gained 6.7% and Popolare Sondrio 5.1%.

Milan stock exchange recovering also thanks to industrial stocks. In fact, in addition to the banking sector today in Piazza Affari, this sector has also been highlighted. CNH shares gained 2.7% thanks to the growth of accounts in 2021. Pirelli rose by 1.4% and Leonardo by 2.4%

