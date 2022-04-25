Milan Stock Exchange opens in sharp decline, thud of the Asians – Economy

Start in sharp decline for Piazza Affari with the Ftse Mib index started trading down by 1.61% to 23,887 points.

Sitting in deep red for the Asian stock exchanges for fears related to the strategy implemented by China to combat Covid after the new crackdown that led to ordering new mass tests and putting some areas of the capital in lockdown. At the end of the session, Hong Kong lost 3.3%, Shanghai 3.6% and Shenzhen 5%. Tokyo (-1.8%) and Seoul (-1.5%) also fell sharply, while Sydney is closed for holidays. Investors are concerned that the spread of Covid and China’s response could impact the Asian giant’s growth and create new disruptions to the global supply chain.

Oil in sharp decline on international markets in the wake of fears for the advance of Covid in China and the strategy implemented by Beijing to counter its spread, which risks having an impact on global growth and the Chinese giant’s demand for crude oil. The wti, the Texan crude oil, falls below 100 dollars a barrel (-3.3% to 98.8 dollars) while the North Sea brent loses 3.2% to 103.28 dollars. Over the weekend, Shanghai recorded a record death as Beijing authorities warned that the virus was “silently spreading” and imposed mass testing in a district of the capital.