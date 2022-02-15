Milan, Stock Exchange: Technoprobe closes up by 15.9% Great emotion at the bell rite. The hall standing at the greeting of the founder Giuseppe Crippa with his wife Mariarosa

The emotion showed itself on the face of Roberto Crippa, at the moment of thanking mum and dad “without whom none of this would exist” and the partner who with three children “keeps the family together in these difficult moments”. The young vice president of Technoprobe interrupted his intervention for a few seconds, however, which began with witty jokes in the snow after two months of drought and the great Russian maneuvers that certainly do not favor a debut on the stock market. Then she resumed, driven by applause. In reality, a few minutes after the bell rang, at around 9.05, the share listed on Euronest Growth – the rapidly growing SME list – from 5.70 euros per share had already jumped to 6.2 euros with a jump of the 9.74%.

Roberto, Stefano, Giuseppe and Cristiano

So the big day has come, Giuseppe, Cristiano and Roberto Crippa and Stefano Felici they started the negotiations by shaking the classic bell in Piazza Affari. And now Technoprobe is on the stock exchange.

At the moment the capitalization is around 3.6 billion euros. Eleven branches in Europe, America and Asia, 2,200 employees of which over 1,700 in Italy, revenues of approximately 300 million dollars between January and September 2021 with a gross operating margin of 167 million and a net result of 86 million. The placement of 125 million shares, equal to 20.8% of the free float, made it possible to raise 713 million which, as explained by CEO Felici, will be invested in growth through the acquisition of new technologies.

“The raising of capital is aimed at acquiring other technologies that can be integrated into our production factories in Italy” – explained the CEO Felici. “With the exception of a small acquisition in the USA in 2019, we have always developed in house, but in our sector, timing is tyrannical and in the future it may be necessary to acquire some technology to speed up the process. We have identified a couple of international targets. that may interest us “.

The day, cold and rainy, was as always organized in an impeccable way. After the welcome coffee, the ceremony began around 8.30. The presentation video of the company opened the official presentations of banks, advisors and auditors who accompanied Technoprobe in the process of listing. At nine o’clock, the hands of Giuseppe, Cristiano, Roberto and Stefano almost clung to the rope of the bell which, unlike Wall Street where it rings every morning, in Palazzo Mezzanotte (named after the designer architect, Paolo, 1932) tolls only on special occasions or to welcome a freshman.

At 8.59 the countdown started while images of Milan and the world were projected from the maxi screens. At zero, a thunderous applause greeted the slightly syncopated ringing, while the four entrepreneurs abandoned themselves to a liberating embrace. The first to speak was the CEO interrupted a few seconds after the announcement of the first fixing: 6.24 equal to + 9.74%.

Stefano Felici outlined the company guidelines. Then Cristiano Crippa took the floor, followed by his brother Roberto. Both excited, both grateful to their parents first of all and to all the workers, starting with the commercial, technical and financial directors, who did their utmost to allow the company to reach Piazza Affari.

The spouses Crippa, Mariarosa and Giuseppe

When Giuseppe Crippa, 86, the founder, the man who in 1995 sensed the future and opened a garage to start his own laboratory, took to the microphone, everyone stood up gratifying the honorary president with an endless applause. And as it is in his spirit, the engineer Giuseppe spoke of jobs, well-being as widespread as possible, a discreet but constant presence in support of social initiatives and needs (starting from the vaccination hub, with 160 thousand administrations and 400 volunteers gathered at the end of six months of effort for a great dinner with friends.

The speech by Lorenzo Riva, president of Confindustria Lecco-Sondrio

Lorenzo Riva, president of Confindustria Lecco-Sondrio, took care of it – after the intervention of the regional councilor for innovation Fabrizio Sala – to remind everyone, addressing the family, with his back to the public, how many thanks come from the territory for the infinity of “presences” of the company where a hand is needed in a concrete and tangible way. “An example for all of us entrepreneurs, and in our territory, even if hidden, the help of the company to the world of social and voluntary work is strong and irreplaceable”.

Then the usual photos.

For news, Technoprobe Spa at 17.25 on the official list of the Stock Exchange set the price of 6.61 with a rise on the placement price of 15.97%, the best stock of the day.