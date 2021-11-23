Milan stock market negative with banks and oil, Telecom falls, Juventus collapses

MILAN (Reuters) – Piazza Affari remains weak at the end of the morning, like other European stock exchanges, amid fears of a tightening in monetary policy and concerns related to the increase in coronavirus infections.

The negative stance of US index futures does not help lift investor sentiment.

Around 12.20 the FTSE Mib index dropped 1.2%.

Among the titles in evidence:

Telecom Italia (TIM) drops 1% after a few swings. The game has risen well after the + 30% collected yesterday, it is now traveling to € 0.446 after a negative peak at -3%. The price compares with that of € 0.505 of the possible takeover bid announced by Kkr to take over the control of the group, valued at a total of € 10.8 billion. The turnaround in the stock followed the words of Vivendi who said he did not intend to sell his stake in Tim.

The possible takeover bid by Kkr is conditional on the achievement of Tim’s 51%, therefore Vivendi’s membership is not binding on paper. “The market expects that the transaction with Kkr will take place and that it will be part of a general reorganization plan of Telecom’s assets in which in the end all the parties involved will find satisfaction. The stock does not rise further because no relaunches are expected or counter-offers, “says a trader.

Nexi rebounds (+ 0.8%) after the recent weakness, upwards on Buzzi, Atlantia.

Leonardo eliminates the initial rise, however in contrast to the weakness of the market, thanks to the expectations of developments in the sale plans of Oto Melara and Wass, for which, according to the Sun, Fincantieri is in the running (-1.15%), the Franco-German Knds and the German Rheinmetall.

Crolla Juventus (-8.2%), penalized by the announcement of the price of the capital increase of 400 million, with the shares that tend to adjust to the value of the Terp.

Reductions among banks prevail: Unicredit flat, Intesa Sanpaolo drops 1% in line with the European sector index. Realizations on Mediobanca (-2.8%) and on Finecobank.

Eni loses 1%, in line with the European sector which is affected by the decline in crude oil.

Heavy Stm (-2.9%) in line with the weakness of European techs.

Slight decline for Inwit, ignited yesterday by speculations linked to the Telecom shareholder. Achievements in the luxury sector with Moncler at -2.7. Ferrari loses 2% after yesterday’s good rise.

(Claudia Cristoferi, in the editorial office in Rome Stefano Bernabei)