Milan, stretch confirmed | Pioli trembles: risks a long stop

Pioli loses a starter for the next matches after the national team break. Stretch confirmed: long stop risk

Even the Milan from Pegs has to deal with injuries in National during the third stop of the season. In fact, a holder of the Rossoneri team returned early to Milanello due to a physical problem.

It is about Davide Calabria: in recent days the full-back has left the retreat of theItaly and, as anticipated by Calciomercato.it, he got a calf strain. The side will certainly miss the first two games in the second half against Fiorentina And Atletico Madrid, in the Champions League. However, the recovery times could be even longer.

READ ALSO >>> Milan, Pioli dissatisfied | Maldini is back on the market

Milan, Calabria injury: possible recovery times

Calabria should stay out for at least two weeks due to calf strain. In the next few days the real recovery times will be better understood, but the feeling is that the full-back may have to miss several games in addition to Fiorentina And Atletico Madrid. The medical staff will proceed with the utmost caution to avoid relapses and the stretching could keep Calabria out of the way for the next few 4-5 games between championship and Champions. Pioli thus loses another owner.