“Milan strong team, it is no coincidence that they will play for the Scudetto”

Marco Giampaolo, Sampdoria coach, spoke at the press conference to the club’s official channels on the eve of the Serie A match against Milan:





On the match: “An important match for both teams. Milan have one goal and we have another one, in this difference of goals we must do our part. It is not a game in which the underdogs must necessarily be what they are. There are three points up for grabs, 14 games at the end, and every game is good to reach a little bit of something for our final goal “.





On Milan: “Milan are a strong team, who are aware and always manage to attack in a different way. He has quality players, strong in one-on-one. Defends in one way, attacks in another. It’s a strong team, I’m not there at home and they will play for the Scudetto together with others. It comes from these latest findings that have strengthened self-esteem and belief. We know the team we are going to meet, we know its strengths, few defects, but we have to play ours “.





The morale after the victory against Sassuolo: “When you win a match you feel better, the players are more serene, more convinced of their qualities and the strength of the team. The three points were necessary for us in a difficult match against a team that I think is strong. They have allowed us to continue working in a certain way, to believe in some things and to cultivate what is our goal. We must not depart from there. We have to keep our heads inside that kind of championship “.





Play it at San Siro: “You have to play game by game without looking your opponent in the face. If I play with the top of the class it’s a game that still gives away three points and I have to know how to stay. I have to play it. I don’t like that the team goes away. with the prediction against but already beaten. The prediction can also be against but I don’t lose it before starting. If anything, I lose it in the 95th minute but not before starting “.





About Gabbiadini: “It was a heavy loss for us, there is little to say. But now we have to know how to live with it. The club has moved on Giovinco who, if he is well, is a quality player and knows how to play football. feel good”.





About Quagliarella: “I am counting on Fabio. Now he is better, this week he trained with the team. Fabio is a resource for Sampdoria, he has to give us that little bit more to reach our goal. It is obvious. I put him among the established things. , there is no question mark “.





The victory against Sassuolo: “I always say that a swallow does not make a spring. The match against Sassuolo is closed, three decisive points and now there are many battles to play. If we play these battles with our audience alongside, we have more chances of winning. They already have us on Sunday. given a big hand. At the San Siro there will be 800-1000 organized, so be it. A full stadium, or in any case participatory, is another thing compared to the desert “.