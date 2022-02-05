Milan struggled but conquered Trento thanks to an excellent Melli – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

It ends like this: at the BLM Group Arena in Trento the Armani Exchange beats the Dolomiti Energia 73-79 and remains at the top of the standings! Best scorer Nicolò Melli with 26 points for the Lombards, while in Trento the 15 points of Jonathan Reynolds are not enough.

73-79 Reynolds triple on the siren!

70-79 Melli’s winning tap-in, +9 Milan

70-77 1/2 in the line for the Reggiano, less than a minute to go

70-76 Nails Melli for the dunk of +6

70-74 Free players hit

Last two minutes of the game

68-74 Bentil answers for the +6 Armani Exchange

68-72 Flaccadori from the painted, Aquila at -4

66-72 Hall for +6 Milan, Trento time-out

66-70 Grant’s bomb for +5 Milan, with less than 5 ‘at the final siren

66-67 Melli in the line is 1/2

66-66 Draw of the Eagle

64-66 Bradford from afar for the bomb! -2 Dolomiti Energia, Ettore Messina must immediately call time-out

61-66 Nailed by Jonathan Reynolds, Trento is always alive

61-66 Devon Hall from the shed, +5 Armani Exchange

61-64 Perfect jump shot of Caroline, shorten the hosts

59-64 It is still the former play of Virtus Roma and Fortitudo Bologna to be the protagonist of this fraction, with two other points

59-62 Reynolds perfect penetration, Trento at -3

57-62 Toto Forray scores and is fouled! The Captain of Trento then closes the 2 + 1

54-62 Triple by Baldasso, burning departure from Milan

We start again for the last 10 ‘of this challenge!

Error on Saunders siren! The third quarter ends here, with the Armani Exchange five points ahead of the Dolomiti Energia (54-59).

54-59 Arrest and shot by Baldasso, +5 Milan

54-57 Reyndols again shoots the triple of -3 from the bow! Break Aquila, Messina stops everything

51-57 Reynolds finds the bomb of -6, an excellent exit for the Dolomiti Energia from the time-out

The Olimpia captain has broken through the twenty points scored: there are 21 for the former Bamberg and Fenerbahce Istanbul

48-57 Perfect penetration by Melli, Milan caresses the double-digit advantage for the first time since the start of the match! Trento time-out

48-55 Triple by Devon Hall, 7 points for the American player! -4’29 “to the third siren

48-52 2/2 in the line for Toto Forray, shortens the Aquila Trento

46-52 Break of Milan, which goes to +6 in the middle of the quarter

46-50 Melli gets up from the bow and shoots, the Armani Exchange puts four points between themselves and Trento

46-47 Additional free scored, +1 Olympia

Technical foul whistled in Trento!

46-46 Saunders again who finds the equalizer basket

44-46 Melli corrects Grant’s shot, Milan still ahead

44-44 Saunders calls everything into question: parity!

42-44 Counter-overtaking of the guests with Bentil

42-42 Milan quickly draws with Grant

42-40 Wesley Saunders for overtaking Trento

Let’s start once again!

Double figures for Trento Reynolds (10 points), while for Milan the best scorer is Nicolò Melli with 14 points. Last indications from the two coaches before resuming hostilities!

20:50 There are just a few minutes to the start of the second half, with the two teams who are back on the parquet for the warm-up!

Melli’s triple fails! The teams go to the locker room for the long interval at 40-40, after Milan tried to escape but Trento never gave up and quickly patched up

40-40 TOTO FORRAY’S BOMB, TRENTO DRAW

37-40 Reynolds scores, hosts mai domi

35-40 Troy Daniels bomb from far away, +5 Armani Exchange less than a minute from the second siren

35-37 Trento shortens again, which does not give up an inch

33-37 Melli corrects Daniels’ shot from the bow to the basket, Milanese again at +4

33-35 The hand of the former Bayern Munich does not tremble: the Eagle returns to -2

31-35 Olimpia Milano returns to +4, with less than three minutes until the second siren

31-33 Arrest and shot perfectly executed by Flaccadori, break 4-0 by Trento and -2

29-33 Jonathan Williams takes the elevator and crushes, Trento returns to -4

27-33 Baldasso from a long distance, Olimpia puts a reassuring margin between themselves and their opponents

27-30 Daniels from the free throw line, Milan comes out well from the minute of suspension

27-28 REYNOLDS DALL’ARCO, BREAK 6-0 TRENTO! Messina time-out

24-28 ANSWERS BRADFORD FROM VERY FAR, TRENTO IS VERY CLOSE

21-28 TRIPLE BY BALDASSO A FIL DI SIRENA! +7 ARMANI EXCHANGE

21-25 Caroline scores using the scoreboard, Trento at -4

19-25 The first basket of this fraction is from Melli

The second quarter begins!

Reynolds does not find the signature from the line and Baldasso misses the prayer! The first quarter ends here, with Milan ahead 19-23 after 10 ‘

19-23 JORDAN REYNOLDS ON FIRE! PENETRA, SCORES AND FAILS

The American play does not close the 2 + 1, making a mistake from the line

17-23 Reynolds penetrates and scores with a foul! Additional free for him

15-23 Baldasso from the arc promptly replies, +8 Milan

15-20 Perfect jump shot by Toto Forray

13-20 Alviti responds promptly for Milan, guests still at +7

13-18 Reynolds in penetration, the Eagle is still alive

11-18 Jerian Grant perfect from the line

11-16 Reynolds shortens, Trento does not give up

9-16 Captain Melli does not stop: +7 Armani Exchange basket with 4 ‘to play in the fourth

9-14 Arrest and perfect shot by Alviti

9-12 Caroline’s bomb, shortens the Dolomiti Energia

6-12 Partial of 6-0 Olimpia again with Melli! Coach Molin stops everything and calls time-out

6-10 Perfect use of Bentil pin, Armani Exchange at +4

6-8 It is still the Reggiano who drags his team in this beginning of the match: Milan counter-overtake

6-6 Melli from the painted for the new parity

6-4 Nails Williams in a dunk, hosts still ahead

4-4 Melli is not wrong from the free throws: Milan draw

4-2 Still Reynolds who sends to target, Aquila advantage

2-2 Trento draws with Reynolds from the line

0-2 Bentil’s valid basket

Everything is ready for the start of the match!

19:50 There are ten minutes left for the duo ball. The teams are completing the warm-up phase.

19:40 Milan wants to keep the top of the standings, while the Trentino people want to hook Trieste in third place for one evening!

The match schedule

Hello everyone, friends of OA Sport! Welcome to the LIVE live from Trento-Olimpia Milanoearly Saturday night for the nineteenth day of Serie A basketball!

The Milanese want to stay at the top of the standings, going to +4 on Virtus Bologna (26 against 24 points at the moment, with Milan having to recover the Treviso match not played). At the same time, Ettore Messina’s gang wants to cancel the sharp knockout suffered Thursday night at the Forum against Fenerbahce Istanbul in the Euroleague (60-71) after an open streak of five straight wins.

Dolomiti Energia, on the other hand, is looking for a quick redemption after last Sunday’s defeat against Varese (90-89). The Trentino players are in fourth place with 16 points, just two points from the third box occupied by Trieste. Coach Lele Molin’s team, on the other hand, fails to break free in the EuroCup, with only one victory in the twelve days played so far.

Two-ball that will be raised at the BLM Group Arena in Trento at 20:00. Have fun everyone with the LIVE LIVE of Trento-Olimpia Milano!

Credit: Ciamillo