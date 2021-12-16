Milan studies the attacking strike in January: the names. Everything revolves around Pellegri | First page

The Milan prepare the big maneuvers for January. Despite Maldini’s partial closures, the Rossoneri are studying the right shots to strengthen the squad and allow Pioli to compete for the Scudetto. A central defender to compensate for Kjaer’s injury, a midfielder to cope with the difficulties of the department and the departure of Kessie and Bennacer for the African Cup, but the headlights are also focused on the attack which has given more than a headache for the injuries that have affected all the performers, from the holders of the role Ibrahimovic and Giroud to the adaptable Rebic and Leao. A new graft is evaluated and there is no shortage of names.

THE NAMES – In this sense the two Alvarez, Jullian and Agustin, are the favorites on the list of Maldini and Massara. The first, from River Plate, has been in the Rossoneri orbit for some time but the competition has gradually increased and is now dense and ruthless: Juventus And Inter they inquired, Atletico Madrid And Barcelona the most concrete dangers, in the middle of the 25 million euro termination clause that will also be present with the renewal of the contract under discussion with Millonarios. Different speech for Agustin Alvarez, class of 2001 which is amazing with the Penarol: a meeting at Casa Milan with his agent at the beginning of December, Edgardo Lasalvia, and an information outlet for what could be a prospect shot. The candidacy of Luka Jovic, closed in Madrid by Benzema and in search of a square that gives it continuity, even the hypothesis loses its importance Alexandre Lacazette, especially after the break between Aubameyang and Arsenal.

NEEDLE OF THE SCALE – The names for an operation in January are not lacking, but to make the joint possible, an exit is needed and from this point of view everything revolves around Pietro Pellegri. Still affected by injuries, the 2001 class was unable to carve out space and it is not excluded that in January an agreement could be sought with the Monk (owner of the card) to turn the loan to another club that guarantees him more employment. Turin And Genoa they are looking for a new tip and have already taken an interest, but there is currently nothing more advanced. The exit of Pellegri, however, would open the doors to a new entry: Maldini and Massara monitor the market, ready to seize the opportunity.