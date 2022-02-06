Milan, super Maignan in the derby? Is he the best goalkeeper in Serie A?

Reflexes, timely exits even with the feet, saves: if Milan remained in the game in the first half of the derby, the merit is all of “Magic Mike”

Who knows how Nelson Dida laughs, once the guardian of the Rossoneri goalposts and now the goalkeeper coach at Milanello. In the first leg, the Devil took home the skin in the derby thanks to Tatarusanu, capable of parrying a decisive penalty no less than Lautaro. “Tata” is the second from Maignan, out of action at the start of the season with a fractured left wrist: back in record time, “Magic Mike” was able to make his debut in the Milan derby in the second round. And he did it with a bang: Milan’s victory over Inter bore his signature in full, pretty big, alongside that of the match-winner Giroud. The saves from Maignan kept the Rossoneri afloat in a stormy first half, when the ship took on water from all sides: decisive interventions, given what happened in the second half.

Full show – The goalkeeper of the national team Bleus saw the ball fall behind him twice, on a busy evening. The first after a header from Dumfries: good for him that Perisic, before brushing the cross for the Dutchman, was offside. The second was worth the Nerazzurri advantage, with the Croatian still the protagonist, this time in a stacker version. There he could not do anything, Maignan, also betrayed by a non-intervention of Kalulu. Where he was able to plug the leaks, however, he did not spare himself, like the plumber in that old advertisement. He put his big hands on everything: high crosses, low exits, deflected shots that forced him to exhibit prodigious reflexes in backlash. And then, just to please, a foray with his feet outside the box, first in tackles and then in dribbling, to defuse a sumptuous launch by Brozovic aimed at Calhanoglu just before the break.

Number one? – Maignan’s performance met with unanimous approval. Thunderous applause on social media from the grateful Milan fans, grudging compliments from the Inter fans. With a recurring theme / question: is he the number one goalkeeper in Serie A today? Who is performing at this level, who is reaching such high performance peaks, who is having this continuity and this coldness in the decisive games? Not Handanovic, who had a blackout on the evening of the Inter match-point, as he sometimes does. Not Szczesny, back in vogue, yes, but after an incomplete start. Open debate. On the Rossoneri social networks, in reality, there is also another topic that is the most popular: Gigio Donnarumma. And the satisfaction of having found a worthy heir to the national team goalkeeper, so little loved by the Rossoneri fans after the shock of his farewell last summer. Impossible to say how Gigio would have played – I remember more and more distant – in a derby like the one last night. But to do better than “Magic Mike”, without a shadow of a doubt, he would have had to pull off one of the most glittering tests in his career.

