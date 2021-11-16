Milan, surprise shot! Overcome Arsenal, Rossoneri on pole

Market news of the morning that surprises everyone: Milan would be veering strongly on the midfielder, beating the competition.

There’s a Milan who works daily in the field of Milanello, to improve their ranking and continue the journey between the championship and the Champions League, reaching the objectives set.

But there is also a Milan that works concealed, or the team managerial. There is a lot to do every day, evaluating proposals, investments, new commercial agreements and obviously future additions to the transfer market.

It is no coincidence that in the last hours the Gazzetta dello Sport unveiled one negotiation a surprise that Milan would be trying to set up, even with a good chance of success. In the crosshairs there is a strong international midfielder who would replace the eventual departure of Franck Kessie.

Read also:

Milan on pole for Renato Sanches: there is the support of Lille

The news of the day is the Rossoneri’s shot for Renato Sanches. A name already well known in the AC Milan news, given that a few summers ago the young Portuguese midfielder was often associated with the Milan, particularly when the Bayern Monaco he tried to place him on loan to give him experience.

But let’s go in order: Sanches is an all-round midfielder, of quality and physicality, enfant prodige of Benfica already exploded in the senior national team during Euro 2016. Then a few misses between Bayern and Swansea and the subsequent relaunch in Lille, his current team. In France it achieved continuity, successes and a new media coverage.

Sanches’ contract will expire in June 2023 and the intention of the Portuguese is to change the air. Everything seemed prepared for his transfer to theArsenal, who has long been interested in the player. But in the last few hours there has been a sharp ‘no’ from the ’97 class, not very attracted by the London hypothesis. And this is where the inclusion of Milan comes out.

Sanches, also recommended by his former partner Mike Maignan, would be much more attracted to a future in the Rossoneri shirt. As Kessie’s heir he would have space and a way to express himself at his best. In addition, an ally of Milan is also the Lille himself, which for years has boasted more than profitable commercial relations with via Aldo Rossi.

Milan therefore surprisingly on pole for Renato Sanches. We will talk about it again in the summer with more calm and with the right figures, but to date Arsenal are overtaken and there is also the informal ok from the strong Portuguese midfielder.