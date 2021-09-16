Milan takes revenge on Donnarumma

However, the bitter evening of the Champions League gave Milan some more certainty: Maignan super and Donnarumma on the bench

“Far superior to Donnarumma“. When Maignan rejected Salah’s penalty and then denied even the goal on the rebound, the people of Milan could not help but think of his former goalkeeper. Donnarumma chose the Psg and so far the choice has proved unsuccessful. Only one match played and the bench also yesterday in the Champions League, while the teammates on the field did not go beyond the 1-1 at the home of the Brugge.

And then at the Rossoneri there is a pinch of satisfaction and you can see it all on social media. Maignan has ‘canceled’ Donnarumma, the one who on Milanello’s side is hard not to consider a traitor. Like this Maignan he becomes the new Rossoneri panther and “whoever criticizes him tonight is a fool” because he is “far superior to Donnarumma”.

All the news on the A LEAGUE and not only: CLICK HERE!

Milan, Maignan super and Donnarumma in the sights of the fans

AC Milan therefore takes a sort of revenge against Donnarumma who in the summer said goodbye to zero to go to PSG. But above all, the Rossoneri enjoyed Maignan who proved to be an excellent goalkeeper in a complicated evening like that of Liverpool.

READ ALSO >>> Milan, Pioli’s background: “Here’s what Klopp told me after the game”

A reason to smile even in the defeat because the operation, which a few weeks ago seemed decidedly wrong, now seems to make sense and the fans – at least at the moment – appreciate.

Here are some tweets on the Maignan-Donnarumma comparison

#Maignan is the new panther of the #Milan, far superior to #Donnarumma. Whoever criticized him tonight is a fool. – Brandon Gebbia (@Brandon_Gebbia) September 15, 2021

#Donnarumma he rots on the bench in Paris (and draws with Bruges), while Maignan saves a penalty against Salah and his former teammates play on a par with Liverpool, 3 days after putting the balls on Sarri’s head.

They had different goals. #LiverpoolMilan – Tomori’s chariot 🐧 🇹🇭 (@lumacarapida) September 15, 2021

Onerous defeat in Liverpool #LiverpoolvsMilan 3-2 but satisfaction and a lot for #maignan who saves a penalty e #Donnarumma still on the bench against Bruges – Davidino (@DavidinoDadde) September 15, 2021