Milan takes the lead, Inter is lurking: Napoli’s knockout redraws the championship race | First page

Ninety minutes overturn the standings and redesign the championship race: now Milan is leading the Serie A. The Naples fails to go beyond the injury emergency (Osimhen, Insigne, Koulibaly, Fabian Ruiz and Zambo Anguissa) and collapses at home with Atalanta, a defeat that forces Spalletti’s team (absent due to disqualification) to abandon for the first time from the beginning of the championship the first place: now it is the Milan to look down on everyone.

SCUDETTO NUMBERS – Pioli’s team had already been at the top of the standings but always in cohabitation with the Azzurri, now for the first time he finds himself occupying the most prestigious cell alone. In addition to the injury emergency, the last one occurred to Pellegri during the match against Salernitana, as well as a turnover necessary to better prepare the Champions League super-challenge with Liverpool (Ibrahimovic at rest for all 90 ‘), in addition to the mini- crisis of results (the draw in the derby, the two consecutive defeats with Fiorentina and Sassuolo), Milan found their second win in a row and raised their ambitions for the championship. On the other hand, there are extraordinary numbers to give strength to the Rossoneri’s conviction: 38 points after the first 16 matchdays in AC Milan had not been seen since the 2003/04 season, which then closed at 82 points and with the conquest of the 17th Scudetto. A fact that makes the most superstitious ones turn up their noses, but there is another that instead makes Pioli smile more and that certifies the widespread quality of the group at his disposal: a true cooperative of goals, with Saelemaekers’ goal at Salernitana the scorers in this Seria A rise to 14, in the main European leagues only Chelsea have done better by sending 16 different players on the net.

INTER IS THERE – Milan first, but Inzaghi’s Inter press behind him and never stops. In Rome the fourth win in a row, the eighth consecutive useful result since that defeat, again at the Olimpico, against Lazio. Game, burst goal (scored for the 18th consecutive championship trip, equaling a record that lasted from October 1950-September 1951) and a security door (4 goals conceded in the last eight days, 5 clean sheets). It is no coincidence that the Nerazzurri ate repeating points from their opponents (just a few days ago they were -10 from the top) and relaunched in the race for the second Scudetto, also looking at a calendar that now faces three easy challenges on paper (Cagliari, Salernitana and Turin to close the first round). And also pay attention to Atalanta: Gasperini’s team keeps pace with the Milanese, with the victory at Maradona remains -4 from first place and is now -2 from third-placed Napoli.