Milan, the agent on site: two players in the sights

Yesterday Milan met Edgardo Lasalvia, Augustin Alvarez’s agent but not only: there was also talk of another player

The day just passed was a busy day from the point of view of meetings for the Rossoneri management. An important conversation with the agent took place at Casa Milan Edgardo Lasalvia.

There was especially talk of Agustin Alvarez, talent born in 2001 currently in Penarol. The Uruguayan is a very interesting profile, one of those points that Pioli likes, capable of moving on the entire front of the attack. But this is not the only name Milan has asked for information about. The agent Lasalvia, in fact, also follows another player who could be captivating for the summer transfer session that will open next June.

Calciomercato Milan, another name besides Alvarez

The one with Edgardo Lasalvia was a very fruitful meeting because there was not only talk of Agustin Alvarez, but also of another young man. We are talking about Darwin Nunez, also Uruguayan. It is a class 1999, striker of the Benfica. Central striker who can also act on the flanks, Nunez has already scored 8 goals and 2 assists in 11 games, being decisive in practically every game played in the league.

That’s why Maldini and Massara have set their sights (also) on him. He is certainly a player of value for Benfica who for this reason has no intention of selling the player off. Its current valuation hovers around 35 million euros and the contract expires in 2025. It is not a low figure, this is certain, but proportionate to today’s market and to what Nunez is demonstrating in the field, purchased by the Portuguese in 2020 for 24 million. For him too 3 goals in 5 Champions League appearances.