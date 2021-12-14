Milan, the attack is reduced to a minimum: Leao towards the return in January | First page

For awho starts to re-join the group to make himself available tofor the highly anticipated match on Sunday evening against Napoli,The Portuguese striker: the Rossoneri club had communicated that the physical problem was the consequence of a severe contusion in the thigh. The latest checks to which the player was subjected showed that the problem has not yet been resolved and the hopes of having him back for the last two appointments of 2021 are almost reduced to a flicker.

VERY REDUCED OPTIONS – With Giroud returning from a muscle injury and therefore far from the best form, Rebic and Pellegri certainly out until January, the options for Milan’s offensive department are reduced significantly in view of the sprint to win the title of winter champion. Even for Leao, the most likely return forecasts therefore lead to the new year, when the Rossoneri team will be awaited by a series of equally decisive appointments for the fight for the Scudetto: on 6 January at San Siro Roma will arrive, on 23 it will be Juventus’ turn and on 6 February the return derby will be staged against Simone Inzaghi’s very successful Inter. Hard times for Pioli: to play it to the end you need to recover as many pieces as possible.