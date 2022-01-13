Milan, the choice on the defender: change the strategy

Confirmations arrive regarding the difficulties in buying Eric Bailly on loan. That’s why Frederic Massara and Paolo Maldini are considering another idea

The transfer market and the negotiations can go to the ceiling for a few hours. The head, today, is in the first match of the Italian Cup: at San Siro, at 21.00, Shevchenko’s Genoa arrives for the Round of 16. There is a great desire to do well and Mr. Stefano Pegs he has no intention of upsetting the squad. At San Siro clearly there will also be Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara, who in these days are working hard to give the Rossoneri coach a new center.

Simon needs to be replaced Kjaer, which closed the season early. As said in recent days, Milan, with its managers, are reflecting to understand which is the most correct profile to bet on.

Sven Botman it is certainly the favorite but a complicated goal, almost impossible to achieve. The Lille he raised the wall and asks for a lot of money, more than 35 million euros, to let it go. It will be a summer speech, as well as Bremer. The central of the Turin it’s amazing everyone with super performance. Milan are in the running but will not leave Ivan’s team in January Juric.

In the last few hours, the possibility has emerged of being able to buy Éric on loan with the right to redeem Bailly. The central Ivorian, engaged in Africa Cup of Nations, he struggled to find space with Manchester United and is certainly not Rangnick’s first choice.

Yesterday, however, we brought you back from England, the Red Devils’ intention of not wanting to sell the player on loan. There is a desire to monetize. This line is now confirmed on the pages of La Gazzetta dello Sport. Same goes for Diallo, with which the Psg he would like to earn twenty million.

Read also:

The Cage hypothesis grows

The difficulties in getting to a central are therefore very evident. This is why another hypothesis can take place, that of betting on Matteo Gabbia.

The central, Milan school, is convincing Stefano Pioli. The loan idea – likes it Cagliari, Salerntheden and Sampdoria – she is alive: being able to play with greater continuity would certainly be useful, but who knows that in the end she won’t be able to do it with the Rossoneri shirt, as she is doing in these matches.

Also tonight, on the other hand, despite Fikayo’s recovery Tomori, Gabbia should have an opportunity at the center of defense, to confirm his growth and perhaps be the Rossoneri’s January “signing”