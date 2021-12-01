Milan, the Christmas markets in Piazza Duomo and all the other events for families – Corriere.it

from Giovanna Maria Fagnani

Christmas stands inaugurated: there is also the house of Santa Claus. And then Palazzo Lombardia, Mysterious Baths, Coca Cola’s Real Magic Village at the Darsena, Biblioteca degli Alberi and more

Welcome back, markets. There are twenty-four days to Christmas. And the city is revived by the events that have always cheered the Advent season, but which the pandemic had forced to cancel.

The Christmas market in pazza Duomo On Wednesday morning the 65 delightful huts appeared in Piazza Duomo , embellished with lights and decorations, which give life to the traditional market promoted by Confcommercio with the patronage of the Municipality. Here, until 6 January, every day from 8.30 to 22 (compulsory mask and green pass) it is possible to buy the most original tree decorations, the nativity scene figurines, and then lots of gift ideas: from handcrafted creations to clothing and much more. And then the delights that cannot be missing on the Christmas or New Year’s table, such as caviar. Shopping, but also solidarity: part of the proceeds will be donated to the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo, for the restoration of the cathedral organ and to other urban realities, such as the Casa della Carit of Don Virginio Colmegna and Asilo Mariuccia.

The House of Santa Claus in Piazza Duomo For the little ones, then, an unmissable event: in Piazza Duomo they will find the House of Santa Claus, with the mailbox. With the help of mum and dad, they will be able to write the letter and then collect the gift from Santa Claus on the morning of December 25th. The chalets, covering an area of ​​1200 square meters, were set up in record time by Eurostands, a leading company in the Brianza sector. There are many Christmas squares that inaugurate the events in these days: the ice skating rinks reopen and stalls, light games and open-air concerts arrive. Which add up to the Wonder Village, which has already opened its doors at the Montanelli Gardens.

At Palazzo Lombardia The review will begin on Friday 3 December Christmas shines at Palazzo Lombardia, with the opening of the large skating rink, kiosks and stands. In particular, Piazza Citt di Lombardia will be festively illuminated with a dedicated lighting project. The square will host, thanks to the collaboration of Ersad, various fir trees, pines and decorations to recreate a real Christmas-themed Lombard forest. For the little ones, every Saturday and Sunday until 9 January theAuditorium Testori will propose a free cineforum of themed films (from Christmas Carol to Frozen). Among other events, the solidarity initiative The suspended toy (collection of new toys to donate to the Red Cross), a program of concerts and the exhibition of about a hundred nativity scenes from all over the world, promoted by PIME. Complete program on eventi.regione.lombardia.it.

At the Mysterious Baths The pools of the 30s transformed into a skating rink. The 80 stalls of the Wundermarket and street food. And then shows, concerts and workshops for children. The review returns from Saturday 4 December until 19 January Winter at the Mysterious Baths with a busy schedule of appointments. Program on bagnimisteriosi.com.

At the Library of Trees A jazz marching band, figure skating performances and Christmas workshops for the whole family. Starting from Saturday 4th and until 23rd December, every weekend the Biblioteca degli Alberi will offer itinerant shows and other events. The review culminates with the gospel concert of 23 December. Program on bam.milano.it.

Citylife and Portello A patinoire and a Christmas tree that flies among the stars. It will reopen on Saturday 4th December, in CityLife Shopping District, the skating rink, which will remain open until January. At the Portello, however, a Christmas market inspired by Trentino, it offers gastronomic delights and artisanal creations.

O well! O well! and Alter Bej Scent of roasted chestnuts and mulled wine, sweets and other delicacies. After the suspension due to the pandemic, they return to the Castle O well! O well!, the fair symbol of the Immaculate Conception and the Alter Bej, the alternative market to the Bussa overpass. From 5 to 8 December, a snake of 343 stalls, two kilometers long, will wind around the Castle. At the Cavalcavia Bussa, on the other hand, artistic stalls, association stands, vegan dishes, craft beers: the event will take place from 4 to 8 December. It will also be held in the days between Sant’Ambrogio and the Immaculate Conception the lighting of the Christmas fir in Piazza Duomo. The program being defined.

In Darsena On 7 and 8 December, stop off in Darsena on Coca-Cola truck tour. From 11 am to 9 pm, Piazza XXIV Maggio will host the Real Magic Village with a food area where you can taste the Christmas pizza signed by the pizza chef Francesco Capece, and the Christmas Market, a solidarity market of Coca-Cola gadgets. The proceeds of both activities will be entirely donated to Banco Alimentare.

The biblical nativity scene of Baggio In the basement of the church of Sant’Apollinare in Baggio (piazza S. Apollinare 7), there is a nativity scene that has no equal. A work with over three thousand figurines, which tells the Nativity and the life of Jesus (starting with the Old Testament) in 53 scenes. At the entrance the notes of the unforgettable soundtrack of a Space Odyssey: the first scene in fact the Big Bang, followed by Adam and Eve in the earthly Paradise. But just take a few steps and other sounds grab attention. There is the roar of the storm on the Sea of ​​Galilee, there is the crowing of the cock on the night when Peter denies the Lord, there is the flickering of the snow falling on the distant mountains, while in the hut, in the foreground, the Infant Jesus opens the eyes. The Biblical Nativity of Baggio open every Sunday in December and then every day, from Christmas to January 9th. It is worth a visit, also to know its origins: an extraordinary story of dedication and generosity that has lasted for sixty years and that refers to the words of the Cardinal Martini. Free admission. Hours 15-18.30. program on www.presepedibaggio.org.

