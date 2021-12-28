Sports

Milan, the communication of Bordeaux on Adli arrives | First page

These are days of reflection at the Milan home to outline what will be the strategy to be implemented on the January transfer market. Few targeted grafts with a limited expense margin: this is the line that passes from the Rossoneri club. The priority will all go to central defender who will replace Simon Kjaer with different profiles in contention. At the moment, there are no movements in the offensive department: only a possible departure of Pellegri could open up to a different scenario.

ADLI STAYS AT THE BORDEAUX – The situation relating to the midfield, a numerically complete department but which will have to make up for the absences, throughout the month of January, of Bennacer and Kessie who will be protagonists in the African Cup. AC Milan was considering anticipate Adli’s arrival in Italy also to give Brahim Díaz a level alternative. But Bordeaux are not willing to deprive themselves of their 2000 class talent this season. Behind this choice there are economic reasons primarily but also techniques given the delicate ranking situation of the team coached by Petkovic. Maldini and Massara will have to look elsewhere to try to increase the technical figure of a department that has shown more than one difficulty in this first part of the season.

Source link

