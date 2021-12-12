Milan, the eternal Ibrahimovic saves the Rossoneri in Udine with a magic. And now the primacy is at stake

It is always Ibrahimovic who saves Milan. The Swede, in last night’s draw against Udinese, found the 1-1 goal thanks to a scissor kick in the 92nd. As in the first leg of last season, Zlatan scores the goal in the same goal and always with a stunt, but with different final results: on that occasion the goal brought Milan the three points, yesterday, however, only one point (golden).

STILL THE ETERNAL IBRA – Despite 70% of ball possession, against Udinese’s 30%, the home team takes the lead. The Rossoneri find no space and, as the Gazzetta dello Sport underlines, end the first half with zero shots on goal, an impressive figure for the leaders. Pioli at the beginning of the second half changes everything: inside Tonali, Kessiè and Messias, outside Bakayoko, Bennacer, Krunic, with the first two disastrous on the Juventus advantage.

The changes seem to have given Milan something more, who attacked in the second half and two minutes after the recovery signal found the goal on the first shot towards the goal.

FIRST AT RISK – Despite Ibrahimovic’s great goal, Milan from Udine only brought home one point which, given how the game was going, is a good result for Pioli’s team. The Rossoneri now risk the primacy: Inter are only two distances and will find Cagliari at San Siro, while Napoli, 3 behind the Rossoneri, will host Empoli, the revelation of this championship. Bad that Milan goes, writes the rosy, will reach the big match with the Neapolitans with the same points, and then the match against Luciano Spalletti will already become heavy.