Milan, the first gift for Pioli comes from the infirmary: full attack for Roma | First page

January is approaching and the Milan is working to give Pioli some tweaks to keep fighting at the top of Serie A, but the market is not the only resource to draw from. The first good news for the Rossoneri coach is in fact destined to come from what has so far been the most painful note: the infirmary, ready to empty itself in view of the resumption of the championship after the Christmas break.

COMPLETE ATTACK – The chances are very good, in fact Milan will be able to present themselves to the delicate challenge against Roma (6 January) with the full attack, for the first time since the beginning of November. Almost certainly the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, absent in Empoli due to an overload on his left knee, but Pioli is preparing to welcome back the owners of the left-handed lane: Rafael Leao is disposing of the hamstring problem accused against Salernitana and also Ante Rebic he is on the road to recovery after the hamstring injury he suffered in training (after a heel strike) before Fiorentina. The only unknown in the department remains on Pietro Pellegri for the adductor trouble, without forgetting the market factor that sees the young striker among the possible starters as early as January (Genoa And Turin on him in the event of an early farewell to the Rossoneri.

SEEING CALABRIA – Not only the attack, however, smiling is also the defense that can be found Davide Calabria: the full-back has not played a match since the derby with Inter due to the calf injury he remedied in the national team, but the problem is now being resolved and the product of the AC Milan youth teams is preparing to challenge Florenzi and Kalulu who alternated in the right lane in his absence.