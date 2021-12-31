Milan, the first good news arrives: Calabria is recovered. Ibra, Leao and Rebic to be evaluated

Injured and called up for the Africa Cup apart, they were all present and this is the first half of the good news: all the quick swabs made upon arrival at Milanello gave negative results. The good news will become complete when the same results come from the molecular players to which the players subsequently underwent. As for the field instead (present Maldini), the positive news are more limited than it was reasonable to expect. In fact, the only one recovered in all respects is Calabria, who carried out the entire session in a group.

Personalized work

–

The others, on the other hand, have still worked separately. Ibra, Leao and Pellegri in the gym, Rebic on the pitch. But still with a personalized program. These four are therefore obviously not as advanced as we had been led to believe before Christmas, even if it is not impossible to see them again in a group shortly. The problem is to understand if it would eventually be enough to be called up against Roma (6 January at San Siro, 6.30 pm). To date, especially as regards Rebic and Leao, it would seem more no than yes. But it is still in the field of hypothesis. On Ibra, it is useless to go too far, since the Swede is used to following personalized work schedules even in the absence of problems. Now, however, there is an overload in the left knee to monitor.