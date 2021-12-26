Milan, the French fades: Germany awaits him

No Milan for the attacker. The footballer is ready to fly to the Bundesliga and sign a five-year contract. The agreement really seems to be one step away

There are several players approached to Milan. The transfer market is approaching and every summit is good to make you think that a club is in talks with a player.

The meeting a few days ago at Casa Milan between Randal Kolo’s entourage Muani and the Rossoneri management fueled the rumors that the Rossoneri wanted about the player.

The name of the French striker is certainly not new: the player of the Nantes has been observed by the leadership of the Devil for some time now. It represents an opportunity since Muani, class 1998, has a contract expiring on June 30th. The ability to play in multiple roles in the attack, as a center forward but also as a winger, teases the Milan management a lot.

It would be a perfect profile for Rossoneri politics but the latest transfer market rumors give Muani very far from Italy and the Rossoneri club. From the Germany more and more confirmations are received regarding an imminent agreement with l‘Eintracht Frankfurt. A five-year contract would be ready for Muani. But also pay attention to Marseille.

Read also:

Opportunity at no cost

But there are certainly no shortage of opportunities at no cost. Remaining in France, the most interesting profile that will see its contract expire on June 30th is certainly Kamara of Marseille. The player will not renew with the OM and is ready for a new experience.

AC Milan have been following him for some time as have several English teams. It will be necessary to beat the competition of the Premier League clubs to be able to bring him to Italy.

The attackers chapter is even more interesting: in Italy Lorenzo could go away at zero Insigne and Andrea Belotti. Two profiles that could be convenient for the Devil but also pay attention to the opportunity that comes from France, with Lacazette intending to free himself from Arsenal for a new adventure.