Milan, the gift under the tree: the strategy for Botman | First page

The Milan finished the first round with 42 points, four less than the leaders Inter. A great result that the team coached by Stefano Pioli he conquered despite the difficulties related to many injuries. That of Simon Kjaer has a heavy specific weight, which is why the Rossoneri are working hard to try to find on the market a central defender equal to the Dane. A mission certainly not easy considering that the leadership of the former Atalanta is a quality that is cultivated with work and experience. The idea is to anticipate that investment of perspective that was initially planned for next summer.

FRENCH MISSION– The name that intrigues most is that of Sven Botman, a talent born in 2000 at Lille. Direct contact between Maldini and the management of the Breton club is expected within a few days. The first step will be to verify a possible opening to the sale already in this winter market session. The second involves a more in-depth discussion on the transfer formula: AC Milan’s strategy envisages a very expensive loan proposal with the right of redemption. Lille values ​​Botman no less than thirty million euros, the Rossoneri club has already been to the agents of the Dutch international.