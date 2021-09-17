Milan, the largest Italian gathering of English bulldogs arrives

The first gathering of English bulldogs will be held on Sunday 26 September in Milan, in the setting of the Green Dog Club of Zibido S. Giacomo.

The bulldogs

A dog breed increasingly loved in Italy and abroad for its sweetness and sympathy, bulldogs also drive stars from all over the world crazy: from sports champions such as Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Federico Bernardeschi and David Beckham, up to the celebrities of the entertainment world such as Heidi Klum, Adele and Adam Sandler, but also the Italian VIPs such as Federica Nargi, Emma Marrone, Francesco Facchinetti and Bruno Vanzan, are more and more fans of English bulldogs. CABI – Club Amatori English Bulldog was born to gather the numerous Italian bulldog-lovers, the group founded on Facebook in 2014 by the passionate journalist Matteo Gavioli to bring together lovers of “bullies”, which has over 14,000 members. After the long stop for the pandemic and the success of the previous editions around Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto, Marche, Tuscany, Lazio and Emilia Romagna, the next appointment,

The gathering

To make the occasion even more special, the mega-gathering was organized for the first time on the shores of a large dog-sized body of water, an oasis of water and nature just a few steps from the Metropolis, where it will be present. specialized rescue personnel and instructors to play the “bullies” in fantastic water activities. But that’s not all, the event also has an important charitable purpose: half of the proceeds from the entrance ticket to the Green Dog Club area (10 euros, free for minors) will in fact be donated to the SOGIT association – i Giovanniti, National Body of Health Aid and Civil Protection, which has been collaborating with the structure for some time. There will also be a bar for refreshments, changing rooms, showers and points to drink in all serenity. Many specimens are expected not only from the North but also from all over Italy and beyond national borders for a day that promises to be fun and exciting for those who love dogs and 4-legged friends in general.

An event open to everyone, young and old, to spend a day in the company of many examples of English bulldogs and passionate dog lovers.

How to sign up

To register, just join the CABI group on Facebook and click “I will participate” in the official event.