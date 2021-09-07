Milan, the largest Italian gathering of English bulldogs is coming

A canine breed increasingly popular in Italy and abroad for his sweetness and his sympathy, so much to do even the stars from all over the world go crazy: from sports champions such as Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Federico Bernardeschi And David Beckham, up to the celebrities from the world of entertainment such as Heidi Klum, Adele And Adam Sandler, but also Italian VIPs like Federica Nargi, Emma Marrone, Francesco Facchinetti And Bruno Vanzan, there are more and more english bulldog fans. For collect the numerous Italian bulldog-lovers he was born the CABI – English Bulldog Amateur Club, the group founded on Facebook in 2014by the passionate journalist Matteo Gavioli to bring together lovers of “bullies”, which has over 14,000 subscriptions.

After the long stop for the pandemic and the success of the previous editions around Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto, Marche, Tuscany, Lazio and Emilia Romagna, the next appointment, the highly anticipated 24th #BulldogDay, is set for Sunday 26 September from 10.00 to 19.00 in the splendid setting of Green Dog Club from Zibido S. Giacomo (ME), an immense private lake with large green areas And sandy beaches where is it have fun and play in the water in complete freedom, reachable at km 2 of the SP 139.

To make the occasion even more special, the mega-rally was organized for the first time on the banks of a large dog-sized body of water, an oasis of water and nature a few steps from the Metropolis, where it will be present specialized rescue personnel and instructors to make the “bullies” play in fantasies water activities. But that’s not all, the event also has an important one beneficial end: half of the proceeds from the entrance ticket to the Green Dog Club (10 euros, free for minors) will in fact be donated to the association SOGIT – the Giovannites, National Body of Health Aid and Civil Protection, which has been collaborating with the structure for some time. There will also be a bar for refreshments, changing rooms, showers and points to drink in all serenity. They are expected many specimens not only from the North but also from all over Italy And from beyond national borders for a day that promises to be fun and exciting for those who love dogs and 4-legged friends in general.

A event open to all, young and old, to spend a day in the company of many examples of English bulldogs and passionate dog lovers: to register, just join the CABI group on Facebook at this link https://www.facebook.com/groups/clubamatoribulldog inglese/ e click “I will participate“ within the official event by clicking on this link https://www.facebook.com/events/255572229452809/. In case of bad weather the event will take place in the same way on the following Sunday, October 3rd.

If you liked this article and want to stay informed with news from GreenCity.it subscribe to our free newsletter.