Milan, the latest for the derby: Ibrahimovic and Tomori, today we decide

Zlatan yesterday worked separately and still feels pain, the defender’s recovery travels quickly but his employment on Saturday seems like a gamble. Giroud in place of the Swede, in defense Kalulu and Romagnoli

Hardly, very hardly we will see them again like this, as in this photo, Saturday afternoon. And let’s not talk about exultation, God forbid. But of simple presence. Ibrahimovic and Tomori are the two big doubts in view of the derby, the two columns at the antipodes of the field on which Pioli is trying to figure out if he can count on these days.

Custom only – While waiting for today’s training at Milanello, the orientation is more no than yes for both. Certainly, however, today will be a decisive day to have greater certainties. A day of intense tactical tests, of B-plans, of checking who will be called up but is not at the top – Rebic for example – and of tactical reflections. Equally certain is that Ibra and Tomori will look for the company until the end. Situation? Not very rosy until yesterday, we said. Up to now Ibra has only worked separately, in the gym, which is actually normal throughout his weeks if it weren’t for the fact that the Achilles tendon in his right leg continues to hurt. Inflammations of this kind do not have a certain prognosis and it may happen that one day the situation improves and then becomes complicated again the next. Certainly, if the pain were to decrease significantly, then the possibility of seeing him on the field would become concrete, but in the current state of things the situation is not so comforting. Giroud therefore warms up the engine, also because Rebic false nine is a solution rendered impracticable by the non-optimal conditions of the Croatian, also apart from in recent days.

Dilemma – The speech on Tomori instead is different. “Fik” improves day by day in the recovery phase from the surgery on the meniscus of his left knee operated on January 14th, and he paws to be there on Saturday. As can be easily deduced from the numerous posts on social networks where I publish photos during training. Yesterday, for example, he played a part of the session in a group and another in a personalized form (thus skipping the match), but thinking of seeing him with Inter seems a gamble. It would probably take 4-5 more days of work. It is therefore more reasonable to think that the 23rd Rossoneri will be back in the Coppa Italia against Lazio next Wednesday. Even for him, however, we will understand more exactly the situation after this morning’s training. As for the defense, the central couple will be composed of Kalulu and Romagnoli, while the great dilemma on the frontline remains, with Kessie, Diaz and Krunic playing the shirt behind the center forward. Franck, who trained regularly yesterday, appears to be the favorite.

