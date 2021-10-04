Milan, The National Theater CheBanca! raise the curtain with Pretty Woman

Starting tonight, Tuesday 28 September, the musical returns to the protagonist CheBanca National Theater!: after months of forced closure due to a pandemic, Pretty Woman – The musical is ready to debut under the signature of Stage Entertainment to remain on stage until January 8, 2022 (tickets can be purchased from € 29.90 on ticketone.it).

From the big screen to the theater: that’s it Pretty Woman

The show is a faithful theatrical adaptation of the iconic cinematic romantic comedy by Garry Marshall with protagonists Richard Gere And Julia Roberts, here interpreted by Thomas Santu And Beatrice Baldaccini, former protagonists of the theatrical scene respectively (The perfect man, Spamalot – The musical, Love recipes, Ghost – The musical) and television (Voci Sole, Stracult, Furore, Colorado, The princesses, All Together Now and Before Pintus) .

It is not just a readjustment, Pretty Woman – The musical it does not intend to disappoint the expectations of those who know every single line of the famous 1990 film by heart, on the contrary, it wants to surprise the public with an ambitious, fun and glamorous staging, in which dreaming is the main ingredient of this “fairy tale” modern by Edward and Vivian. It is no coincidence that the official hashtag of the show is #vogliolafavola.

A direction that is a guarantee

The musical, in its original version written by Garry Marshall and Jonathan F. Lawton – director and screenwriter also of the film -, debuted in August 2018 on Broadway and immediately sold out.

Suspended due to the pandemic, it returned to the stage starting from July this year, where it will remain until April 2022. The Italian direction of the show (all female) sees the Dutch at work Carline Brouwer And Chiara Noschese, a guarantee of the Italian musical and artistic director, since 2018, of the Musical Academy Milan at the National Theater.

Together with the choreography of Denise Holland Bethke, the musical supervision of Simone Manfredini and the musical direction of Andrea Calandrini, the cast is completed by Cristian Ruiz in the role of Mr. Thompson (and not only), Martina Ciabatti Mennel in the role of Kit De Luca and Gabriele Foschi in those of Philip Stuckey.

Among the songs in the lineup – all from the Eighties and Nineties – also the 1964 world hit Oh, Pretty Woman by Roy Orbison, along with the mix of pop-rock songs written by Bryan Adams and co-author Jim Vallance, all performed strictly live by the orchestra present in its six elements.

“Everyone will find their fairytale”

The protagonists Thomas Santu and Beatrice Baldaccini tell their stories

How did you build your roles?

Thomas Santu: «With a work on the detail regarding the intentions of the character. Coming from the world of prose helped me feel at ease in the meticulous work that Carline Brouwer and Chiara Noschese have built around us. I trusted them completely ».

Beatrice Baldaccini: “After ten years of apprenticeship as a band singer – which I still carry on – and performer, I fulfill my dream of landing in the world of theater in the iconic role of Vivian: the study has been a lot in recent months and I hope you will like it to the public”.

How many times have you seen Marshall’s film?

T.: «Two. I first saw her to study the character in reality. I don’t consider it a disadvantage because I don’t feel influenced by its popularity ».

B.: “Not that many, maybe five. Romantic comedy is not my favorite film genre but I have always loved Vivian ».

The show boasts the writing of the original Marshall-Lawton duo. In what respect is there more similarity to the film?

T.: “In history. The public will not be disappointed, the plot is faithfully reproduced in its facets with all the theatrical adaptations required to stage it ».

B.: «In the subtle comic vein that the film hides and it will be a surprise».

Loading... Advertisements

Three characteristics of Edward / Vivian that will not be missing.

T.: «Selfish, even if only initially, suspicious and romantic».

B.: “Funny, strong and fearless, the thing I probably like best about her”

How will they be different from the originals?

T.: «To tell Edward Richard Gere played on the magnetism of the gaze, for us actors it is different because we speak to the audience with the language of the body. In this aspect it will be different, because you will notice a more detached Edward towards Vivian, impressed by her, but not immediately ».

B.: “I will be at the same time similar and different compared to Julia Roberts’ interpretation: what has now made her a cult for everyone will be widely respected, but my Vivian will have that swagger of Beatrice in making choices dictated by the heart matured above all in the last years”.

Two opposite worlds that find a common path without prejudice. Is this the secret of their modernity?

T.: «They break down all social barriers, they are ageless and timeless roles. As a cynical man in the first act, Edward suddenly finds himself in love with a woman so far from his world in the second and we have strongly taken this passage to extremes between the two acts ».

B.: «Despite being so opposite, each one learns something from the other. In two hours of show, the audience will discover Vivian in her path from girl to woman, in her taking life in hand overcoming all the inconveniences of a lower social context, and will do so by bringing with her Edward, also involved in a radical inner change. “.

Every prime time television rerun is a hit. Why do you think Pretty Woman is so loved?

T.: «The public recognizes itself in history. Everyone wants to live the “fairytale”, which does not necessarily embody the traits of Prince Charming on horseback. It is Vivian’s empathic message, that of sincere and romantic love, to leverage “

B.: «All the characters are so real that it is impossible not to find oneself in each of them, the truth is the secret of this story».

Any spoilers?

T.: «To keep us company there will be Happy Man, a deus ex machina who will guide the narration as a voiceover and the audience will love him».

B.: «There will also be the inevitable scene of Verdi’s“ La Traviata ”, in which I will wear a wonderful red dress very similar to the original».

Does “La favola” still exist?

T.: «Actually I haven’t found mine yet, but I’m counting on it. In the role of Edward Richard Gere he was 40 years old, I have a few less, but I can’t stop believing in it ».

B.: «I grew up with the idea of ​​the fairytale, having been born the same year as the film’s release. We must not be too cynical, each of us will sooner or later find our own path ».