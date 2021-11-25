Sports

Milan, the next match in the Champions League: 7 December decisive evening

The last day of the Champions League will be the decisive one to understand the fate of group B.

The Liverpool, already mathematically qualified as first in the standings, will be the guest of the Milan at San Siro, while Porto and Atletico Madrid they will clash with each other at Do Dragao. Appointment at December 7, 21:00.

THE COMBINATIONS

After the Rossoneri’s victory over Atletico Madrid and Liverpool over Porto, Milan qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League only if

beat Liverpool at San Siro on 7 December and, at the same time, Porto and Atletico draw Between them.

At the moment the Rossoneri are third in the group with 4 points, having a better goal difference than colchoneros (4 points), behind Liverpool (15) and Porto (5). So…

– in case of victory of Atletico Madrid in Porto and contemporary AC Milan victory against Liverpool, it will be counted goal difference.

Criteria for finishing on equal points

1) best goal difference in direct matches (0-0, canceled)

2) higher number of goals in direct matches (2-2, canceled)

3) best goal difference in the group

4) goals scored

5) number of group wins

6) number of away wins in the group

7) best conduct

8) best uefa coefficient

