Milan, the plan for Botman: this is how it can be done

Sportmediaset sports journalist Claudio Raimondi spoke about the possible solution found by Milan to buy the defender

Milan are still looking for a defender capable of replacing Simon in the best possible way Kjaer. The notebook of the Rossoneri management is full of names, but it is always that of Botman to stand out above all.

As reported a few hours ago, however, there is a problem that concerns Sven Botman himself. This is the price of its tag, which is around the 30 million of Euro. A figure too high for Milan who cannot make such an investment in January, even more so after being eliminated from the Champions League. However, a plan designed by Maldini And Massara.

Sportmediaset | Milan insists on Botman: here’s what the plan is

According to the reporter Claudio Raimondi during the usual appointment with Sportmediaset, the Milan management would have thought of a way to ensure the performance of the strong central defender of Lille. The young footballer, just 21 years old, represents the ideal profile for Stefano Pioli’s tactical chessboard and would also be an excellent one investment for the future.

These are the words of Raimondi: “The priority at the moment for Milan remains to find a defender to replace Kjaer. The hottest name is still that of Sven Botman, which is valued at 25/28 million euros. The evaluation is very high, but the Rossoneri do not give up and think of a onerous loan with obligation to redeem according to attendance and to a possible one qualification in the Champions League “.