Milan, the renewal situation: from Kessie and Romagnoli to Theo, Leao and Bennacer

Claudio Raimondi, in his service for SportMediaset on Italia Uno, took stock of the contract renewals at the Rossoneri:

ROMAGNOLI: expires in 2022 and currently earns 6 million euros. Milan has proposed a renewal of around half to its agent Raiola, the request of the Rossoneri captain is around 3.5-4 million. At the window there is always Juventus who are carefully observing the situation of the AC Milan defender.

KESSIE: the positions of the two sides continue to be very rigid. The player always asks for 8 million per season, Milan instead does not intend to go beyond 6 million (now they earn two). Tottenham and Juventus would like to take him next summer on a free transfer.

THEO HERNANDEZ: his contract expires in 2024 and his will is to stay at Milan. The Frenchman’s request for a 4 million salary coincides with the Rossoneri’s proposal.

BENNACER: also due to expire in two and a half years, he would like to double his current salary (from 1.5 to 3 million), but for the Via Aldo Rossi club he is stuck at 2.5 million per season.

LEAO: due to expire in 2024, the Portuguese now earns two million euros a year. At the Rossoneri club, the former Lille asks for the double, Milan is considering what to do.