Milan, the report cards: Tatarusanu unexpected hero, Ibrahimovic is not seen | News

The Romanian goalkeeper takes the stage by saving Lautaro’s penalty. Another great test by Tonali

Tatarusanu 7.5 – Become the unexpected hero of the derby when he hypnotizes Lautaro and saves the penalty that could bring Inter back forward. More and more in confidence with the field, Maignan can recover calmly.

Calabria 6 – Match without rings or smudges. The AC Milan captain pushes less than his standards but never staggers behind.

Tomori 6.5 – Another great performance by the English central. Clean and safe in the advances, he wins the duel against Lautaro. He is also decisive on the AC Milan draw.

Kjaer 6.5 – The usual solid match of the Dane who risks nothing against Dzeko and gives security to the whole department.

Ballo-Tourè 5 – He suffers the whole game, from his side Inter go down and almost always creates dangers. Clumsy when he knocks out Darmian on the occasion of the second penalty. He has the merit of saving a Barella shot on the line. He comes out at the end of the first half because he was booked (45 ‘Kalulu 6 – Darmian suffers on his side but is providential with a double save on Vidal without fail).

6.5 tonals – It is the symbol of this Milan. It is everywhere, it runs, fights and sets. Impressive the difference with last year’s player (71 ‘Bennacer 6.5 – Get into the game very well with quality plays. The maneuver with him is more fluid and dangerous).

Kessie 5.5 – Lost on the occasion of the first penalty awarded to Inter for his foul on Calhanoglu. He is still far from the total midfielder of last season.

Diaz 5.5 – He’s not in top form after Covid and it shows. Pioli places him on the right in the three behind Ibrahimovic and the Spaniard struggles (58 ‘Saelemaekers 6 – Too hasty in the plays. He is very unlucky when he hits the post).

Krunic 6 – Pioli’s tactical move is clear: the Bosnian has the complicated task of being a man on Brozovic and 33 applies perfectly in the first half. It drops a lot in the second half. (84 ‘Bakayoko sv)

Leao 5.5 – The Portuguese had already shown signs of fatigue with Porto. He almost never gets past Skriniar. (59 ‘Rebic 6.5 – His dynamism was very lacking in this Milan. The Nerazzurri defense is always apprehensive, a fundamental recovery for Pioli).

Ibrahimovic 5 – In the first half he is never seen, in the second half he creates more but does not repeat the monstrous match in Rome. Handanovic tells him no on free kick.

Annex Pioli 6 – He sticks Krunic on Brozovic and gags the Nerazzurri’s maneuver in the first half. The team falls in the second half. He could have dared more in the final by inserting Giroud in place of Ibrahimovic