Milan, the return of Caldara is evaluated. But we need an agreement with Venice

Simon Kjaer’s serious knee injury, whose season is practically over, has changed the cards and will force Milan to return to the market to take on a central defender. In Milan’s plans, it was not expected to take reinforcements in January, but with the Dane’s stop, there is no risk of continuing until the end of the season with only three central positions (Tomori, Romagnoli and Gabbia). And so the director Paolo Maldini and the director Frederic Massara are already working to find the right profile.

PLAYER ALREADY READY – But in via Aldo Rossi they don’t want to get a new player just to get someone, they want a player who can really improve the team. The idea is to bring a ready-made defender to Milanello, therefore one who already knows Serie A for example and who is able to assimilate patterns and language in the shortest possible time. For this reason, as reported this morning by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the “simplest” solution would be to bring back Mattia Caldara, currently on loan at Venezia, to the Rossoneri.

THE RETURN OF CALDARA – The former Atalanta, who after some really complicated years due to injuries, is finally back to play with continuity and at good levels with the shirt of the Venetian club. An important advantage would be that he already knows Stefano Pioli’s way of working and playing well and therefore would not need a period of acclimatization to Milanello. Obviously, if he were the chosen one of Maldini and Massara, an agreement would have to be found with Venice, perhaps giving the Venetians compensation or another Rossoneri player on loan.