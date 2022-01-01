Milan, the situation in the infirmary: ok Calabria and Rebic, back Leao and Ibra

Yesterday Milan returned to work and there are news on the physical conditions of Davide Calabria, Ante Rebic, Rafael Leao and Ibrahimovic

Today’s edition of ‘Tuttosport‘, a sports newspaper released this morning on newsstands, took stock of the return to Milanello yesterday by the boys of Stefano Pioli. The good news concerns the results of the quick swabs carried out before starting work: all negative, pending the results of the molecular tests. This is certainly good news, considering that many players have spent the Christmas holidays elsewhere. To this, unfortunately, is added the serious situation that is affecting Italy in recent days, struggling with numerous infections.

Question Covid aside, the Milan yesterday he went back to work to start preparing for the match on 6 January against Rome. Regarding the infirmary issue, Stefano Pioli can half smile. Sure he recovered from the calf strain he is D.greedy Calabria, who has been missing from the playing fields since 7 November and who only returned to training with the group yesterday. More or less similar speech for Ante Rebic. The Croatian continued to work, apart, on the field. Therefore it is possible for him to be called up against the Giallorossi, but almost certainly he will not be granted the starting shirt.

Unlike what was rumored these days, they still seem a bit far from recovery Rafael Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Portuguese, injured on 5 December against Salerno due to a small injury to the hamstring, he is still in the pits. Yesterday, together with the Swedish giant, he did a workout in the gym. For what concerns Ibra, the news was spread about a positive feedback with the Milan medical staff, however – as already mentioned – he worked in the gym. The same goes for the young Pellegri, who kept company with the two forwards in the weight room. Milan, the top of today’s press review: Tonali close to renewal, Maldini speaks at 360 °.

