Milan, the strategy for the attacking strike: the truth about Jovic and Lacazette | First page

Few grafts but targeted. Milan will move wisely on the January transfer market, looking for a new defender who can replace the injured Simon Kjaer. Maldini and Massara have great confidence in the squad set up last summer and intend to intervene only if important opportunities arise. One comes from London, more precisely from Arsenal: in recent days some intermediaries have proposed Alexandre Lacazette, French striker born in 1991 linked to the Gunners with a contract expiring in July 2022. A track that, at the moment, does not seem to particularly heat the Rossoneri management also due to a high salary (around 9 million).

RISPUNTA JOVIC – Attention to the possible trajectories with Real Madrid, a friendly club with which Maldini has already concluded important operations in the recent past such as those of Theo Hernandez and Brahim Díaz. Milan remain vigilant on Luka Jovic, a profile that they like very much and that was very close to transferring to the Rossoneri 12 months ago. Maldini and Massara often converse with his agent Fali Ramadani but, at the moment, there is no real negotiation because the priority of the via Aldo Rossi club is to verify the return to full capacity of Giroud and Rebic. The feeling is that an investment in attack will be postponed until next summer, Julian to be kept on the list as well Alvarez del River Plate e Agustin of Penarol. Unless there are bargains at the sale price from Spain …