Milan, the Tanganga track lights up: timing, formula and costs of the operation | First page

Nothing to do, Lille has locked the door for Botman. Milan have memorized the position of the French club and are now focusing attention on alternatives. If braking occurs for Manchester United’s Bailly and PSG’s Diallo, pay attention to the option Japhet Tanganga. Frederic Massara and Paolo Maldini like the 22-year-old Tottenham defender a lot.

CONDITIONS – The first contact with the agent Roberto De Fanti was staged at the end of December, yesterday the direct one between Tottenham and Milan arrived. The Spurs have opened to a possible sale on loan, a formula appreciated by the Rossoneri, but they would like guarantees on the redemption obligation (also through the achievement of certain objectives). Japhet is very attached to Tottenham, he grew up there as a footballer and as a man. He is not pushing for farewell but he is also considering different options because with the return of the former Atalanta Romero to the field he runs the risk of playing less between now and the end of the season. The clubs are in contact with Paratici who asked to postpone the discussion early next week. The initial valuation that the Spurs make of Tanganga is 25 million but it can be dealt with.