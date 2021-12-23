Milan, the treasure arrives: shot (also) in attack!

Milan could also intervene on the market in attack, thanks to an important revenue that will soon reach its coffers.

With the championship stopping for about two weeks, given the Christmas break, soon we will only talk about transfer market of repair.

The Milan is considered among the possibly most active clubs a January. Both with the incoming shots and with the outgoing operations, given that there will be a lot of movement from the parts of Casa Milan between needs and needs.

There will certainly be a defender central, as announced by Paolo Maldini to replace the injured Kjaer. But another type of investment in the next month cannot be ruled out.

A tip can come thanks to… Casa Milan!

Today the edition of The Republic Talks about two reinforcements that would suit Milan in the winter transfer market. The first is certainly the one in defense, as already widely explained and predicted.

But also watch out for a graft in attack. Indeed, in the last few weeks, AC Milan have shown lack of quality both on the trocar and in the final phase. We could therefore need a dynamic and young striker who can play both as deputy and as Ibrahimovic’s shoulder.

Difficult to name and identikit at the moment. But the news is that Maldini and company could draw on a new treasure that Milan will be able to boast shortly, deriving from an income far from the technical sector.

The company could use the approx 20 million euros from the sale of Casa Milan, the Rossoneri’s institutional headquarters. A few days ago the decision was made to transfer the ownership of the building in via Aldo Rossi to a real estate fund, while remaining the main user with an exclusive rental contract.

This sale gives the balance of Milan a profit of 20 million as mentioned, which the club could also think about investing in the transfer market. But only if there were openings for a level hit in attack, certainly not to disperse them in uncertain situations or lost funds.