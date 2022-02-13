Milan, the truth about Romagnoli’s future: figures, Juventus and a new surprise track | First page

Enthusiasm skyrocketed in Milan at the end of a week that led to success in the derby, qualification to the Italian Cup semi-finals against Lazio and the renewal of Theo Hernandez. News, the latter, which sparked the joy of the Rossoneri fans and which will only be the forerunner to the new agreements envisaged with Bennacer and Leao. Different speech for Romagnoli instead: the Anzio center is very tied to the Rossoneri colors, he feels he is captain without interference due to the contract expiring next summer. But these two factors were not enough to say yes to the proposal made in December by Maldini and Massara. The class of 1995 is not convinced to go from the current 5.5 million euros net to the 2.8 plus bonuses put on the plate by the management.

Listen to “Milan, the truth about Romagnoli’s future: figures, Juventus and a new surprise track” on Spreaker.

PUSH LAZIO – The negotiation with Lille for Botman is another very important clue about Romagnoli’s future farther and farther away from Milan. His agent Raiola would like to bring him to Juventus but at the moment there are no great results. Who has actually moved is Lazio, team for which Alessio has cheered since he was a child. Lotito’s idea would be to sell Acerbi next summer and replace him with the current AC Milan captain. A track to be monitored with great attention.