Milan, the victory with Liverpool can be worth up to 12 million: the details

Salernitana easily cleared thanks to the goals of Kessie and Saelemaekers in a decidedly dominated home match, now Milan is already fully focused on Tuesday night’s match against Liverpool at San Siro. A match of absolute importance, from all points of view. The Rossoneri are not masters of their destiny, the result that will come out of Atletico Madrid-Porto will also be important, but Mr. Pioli and his boys can still dream of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Between Milan and the passage of the round, however, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are also involved, which in this period is giving a show in the Premier League to the sound of bombastic results and truly convincing performances.

FOR THE GLORY – Seeing how the standings had turned out after the first few days, a possible second place, the first position now firmly belongs to the Reds, would be an extraordinary result. And not only because the team returned to the top European competition after seven long years, with a talented but young and very inexperienced squad, but also because the response of the first three days of group B was absolutely ungenerous towards the Rossoneri: three defeats in a row and zero points in the standings. The first arrived at Anfield, the sacred temple of English football, at the end of a fluctuating but still very dignified performance in front of a space opponent, in the Olympus of modern football for several seasons. The second is the most bitter, and certainly unjust, in terms of how it arrived. Against Atletico Madrid at San Siro the audience of the great occasions is seen again, and the eleven fielded by Pioli do not disfigure, on the contrary: they offer twenty minutes of the highest level, embellished by Leao’s goal advantage. Then the expulsion of Kessie and the inevitable decline: Atletico Madrid take the field and courage, and so in the second half overturns the result. But Suarez’s goal that decides the match is the one that is most disappointing: it comes on a penalty invented by the referee team. Disastrous decision of the race director and of the VAR room which sanctions another defeat in Europe. The third, and last, arrives in Oporto against Porto: the Rossoneri’s game was completely wrong, the hosts win with merit. Then the surge of pride: a draw at San Siro against Conceicao’s men (but their goal is spoiled by a foul on Bennacer) and finally the feat of Madrid: Milan beat Wanda Metropolitano thanks to a header of Messias arrived at the end of a game played with his head held high and with great technical and tactical quality. And so now there is the chance to overturn the predictions and go through: on Tuesday Milan need a win against Liverpool, it’s the conditio sine qua non to advance in the competition, and either a draw between Porto and Atletico or a victory for Atletico, but with the Spaniards always remaining behind in the comparison between goal difference. Difficult undertaking, but not impossible.

FOR THE CASH – As if the reasons weren’t enough, there is also the economic aspect to take into account. The Champions League is the highest paying European competition in terms of victory prizes and those for the passage of the round. In fact, each of the 32 clubs qualified for the group stage was awarded € 15.64 million, divided into a deposit of € 14.8 million and a balance of € 840,000. Based on the performance of the group stage matches, further prizes were awarded: € 2.8 million for each win and € 930,000 for a draw. The undistributed amounts will be pooled and eventually redistributed to the clubs participating in the group stage based on their number of wins. Finally, clubs that qualify for the knockout stage (round of 16) will receive € 9.6 million. According to these figures, made known the summer just past, by winning with Liverpool Milan would certainly collect € 2.8 million, to which are added the 9.6 million for the eventual qualification: in the best case therefore against the Reds a € 12.4 million victory could come, to which the € 3.7 million obtained from the draw against Porto and the victory against Atletico Madrid would be added. The match against Liverpool on Tuesday evening at San Siro takes on the characteristics of a first sliding door of the season, both on a sporting and an economic level.