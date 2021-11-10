Milan, the watchword on renewals is consistency. Even with Kessie no exception to the rule

Password: consistency. Regarding the renewal issue, Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara have drawn a line at the beginning of management and are taking it into great consideration even with the most thorny cases: last year with the farewell – suffered but well overcome – of Gigio Donnarumma towards the PSG and of Hakan Calhanoglu towards Inter and this season with uniformity in negotiations with Franck Kessie.

The strategy

The requests of the Ivorian remain high (we speak of 7 million net plus 1.5 bonus), with Milan that would go to triple the current engagement of 2.2 million euros. The signal is clear: Milan would like to keep their best players with them – with Franck’s stay and Adli’s arrival, Pioli would have a first-rate department in Europe at his disposal -, but it does the price and beyond certain figures you do not go; this does not mean that society is not willing to make certain economic sacrifices, but that there is a certain coherence with everyone. For the management you are worth a tot? Prove in the field that you deserve a tot? It offers itself to you tot. Not more than.

Other meetings planned

In these market dynamics there is, of course, always room to treat. Paolo Maldini confirmed this on Prime Video before Milan-Porto: “Kessie renewal? We’ve been talking about it for a long time, there will be an opportunity to meet up with his agent for the umpteenth time and we will decide in all serenity. But it’s not on the agenda”. In short, it is evident that the situation is complicated: AC Milan will not go beyond the offer already presented, primarily because it does not consider the requests, previously reported, of its entourage to be in keeping with the value of the player. Password: consistency.