Milan, the whole truth about the renewal of Hernandez: the promise to Maldini, the three super requests and the new engagement | First page

Theo Hernandez has chosen to marry Milan, once again, for its future. The negotiations for the renewal of the contract, which began in October, are starting to close. The French full-back has been able to resist the temptations of very important contracts proposed by Psg, Manchester City and Chelsea because he wants to keep the promise made to Maldini: to write other exciting chapters in the history of the Rossoneri club just as Paolo had done for more than 20 years.

FIGURES AND DURATION – Milan appreciated Theo’s behavior, in addition to the already known technical and physical qualities. He did not demand the renewal after the first two excellent seasons, he understood the economic moment and waited patiently for his turn. And this moment has now arrived: the salary will go from the current 1.5 million to 4 which with the bonuses will entail 5 net. Last details still to be filed also on the duration between 2026 And 2027 as a new deadline. Maldini and Massara hope to conclude the practice by the end of the month, the countdown has started.