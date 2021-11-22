Milan, there is a Boing full of Ferraris at the airport: the precious cargo intrigues everyone

An airplane loaded with racing Ferraris, including GT, F1 and XX cars. This is the unusual spectacle that the airport operators of the airport witnessed a few days ago Malpensa . The cars, worth a total of several million euros, left for the Saudi Arabia , where an event dedicated to the Prancing Horse will take place in a few days. The photos depicting the cars were uploaded to social media from the “Vola Malpensa – Milano MXP” account, and immediately went around the web .

The Ferrari journey to Riyadh

Seeing a Ferrari doesn’t happen every day, let alone meet one about ten, between single-seaters and racing cars. A surprise experienced by the operators of Malpensa airport, from which a cargo plane loaded with Prancing Horse cars left on the evening of November 19. Not road models intended for export, but track cars that they will take part, next weekend, at the Ferrari Motorsport Festival in Riyadh.

The cars photographed at Malpensa are those that will take part in parades and competitions on Arab soil: among them single-seaters of Formula 1, some examples of 488 Challenge and the racing cars of the XX program, track cars designed to express maximum performance without having to submit to the technical regulations of specific championships.

The Boeing 777 cargo of the airline Saudia Cargo and its precious cargo they did not go unnoticed in the eyes of the operators of the Lombard port, which immortalized the unusual spectacle. Then uploading the images to the Facebook account “Vola Malpensa – Milano MXP”. The photos met with immediate success, making the rounds of the web in a short time. Users are intrigued not only by the cars themselves, but also by the ways in which the Ferraris were loaded on board the aircraft.

