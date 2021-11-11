Milan, there is a problem for Alvarez: Juve’s decisive insertion, River Plate’s counter-move | First page

Julian Alvarez, author of sparkling performances with the River Plate shirt, is attracting the attention of half of Europe. Atletico Madrid in Spain has been active for days on this talent capable of enchanting Argentina with goals, as many as 15 with 6 assists in 16 games. But the competition is great and very fierce: Fiorentina would like to take him as early as January and is leveraging the good relations between Burdisso and the leadership of the Millionarios, Milan have been following him with great attention since last summer.

Listen “Milan, there is a problem for Alvarez: Juventus decided to enter. River Plate is ready to counter” on Spreaker.

BETWEEN RENEWAL AND JUVENTUS – The Alvarez jewel has a contract expiring in December 2022 and represents a great opportunity because it has a release clause of 20 million euros. But from what I learned, the boy would not want to leave the club that raised him and launched him in football that counts on a free transfer. That’s why River Plate met the 2000 class agents last Tuesday to try and get them to sign the renewal. The Argentine club is optimistic to reach the signing but in the meantime it is open to listen to any offers. One is coming from Juventus, who has entered the race for this talent capable of disengaging in several roles: upper right or left winger and the central striker. In reality, Alvarez’s name has been circled in red on the Old Lady’s list for some time: in 2020 the then sporting director Paratici had asked River Plate as part of the discussions on Gonzalo Higuain.