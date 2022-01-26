Milan, Thiaw idea for defense: play for Schalke 04. Transfer market news

The Milan has a new idea for defense. It is about Malick Thiaw power plant class 2001 owned by Schalke 04. The Rossoneri have started contacts with the German club for the defender, on whom there is also strong competition from Liverpool . There is no agreement between Milan and Schalke but Thiaw is one of the goals of the last market days for Maldini and Massara : the negotiation is destined to continue.

Who is Malick Thiaw

Born in Dusseldorf on 8 August 2001, Thiaw grew up in Schalke’s youth sector where he joined in 2015. In his career he has already scored 47 first team appearancessplit between the 27 games played between the Bundesliga and the German Cup last season, when Schalke was relegated, and the 20 appearances this year in the Zweite Liga, where he has always been a starter. On the pitch he can play both in the center of defense and, if necessary, as a right-back. His performance also led him to dress up six times the Germany Under 21 shirtwhere it debuted on September 2nd.